Lesotho: M1 Million Golden Handshake for Mahao

THE outgoing Vice Chancellor of the National University of Lesotho, Professor Nqosa Mahao, is set to pocket M1, 16 million when he leaves the university at the end of next month.

Last Wednesday, Prof Mahao and the NUL Council concluded negotiations for a deal which would see the former exiting the country's premier learning institution on 31 May, six months before his contract expires on 30 November 2019.

NUL Council Chairperson Tseko Bohloa subsequently told the Lesotho Times that the two parties concluded negotiations and the final decisions on the matter (of Prof Mahao's exit) would be communicated in a press statement on 18 April".

However, the press statement was not issued and both parties remained tight-lipped on the details of the terms of Prof Mahao's departure including the monetary value of his exit package.

But a copy of the separation agreement seen this week by the Lesotho Times, shows that the outgoing Vice Chancellor will be given M1 168 666, 44 as his exit package when he leaves the university at the end of next month.

Prof Mahao will receive a lump sum of M455 462, 50 for six months for his salaries from June to November this year when his contract officially expires. He will also receive M232 169, 45 as leave pay and M266 371, 45 as gratuity.

Prof Mahao will receive a further M141 789,40 in benefits for fuel (M40 208), water (M9500), electricity (M9500), cellphone costs (12 639), DSTV (M5418), a cleaner's services (M8 400), gardener (M7800), housing allowance at 10 percent of salary (M43 724,40) and membership of health clubs (M4600).

Other benefits includes medical aid (M8364), a chauffeur (M9650), medical aid benefit (M2450) housing allowance at 10 percent (M965). This amounts to a taxable M1 168 666, 44.

There had been added impetus to decide Prof Mahao's future at the university in the aftermath of his February 2019 election to the post of deputy leader of the ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC).

The ABC held its elective conference on 1 and 2 February 2019. However, Prof Mahao and the rest of his colleagues in the new national executive committee (NEC) are still to assume office after their election was fiercely resisted by the old NEC which has since taken the matter to court.

The negotiations between the two parties began in February after Prof Mahao informed the council that he would not seek another term and he "might leave earlier" depending on what the council decided.

NUL has already advertised the Vice Chancellor's post and the deadline for the submission of applications was 29 March 2019.