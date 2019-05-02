Namibia: NBC Budget Grossly Inadequate - Simataa

THE N$140 million budget allocation for the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) is grossly inadequate for the national broadcaster to carry out its duties, information minister Stanley Simataa said last week.

While motivating his ministry's N$321 million budget allocation for the 2019/20 financial year in the National Assembly, Simataa said NBC's allocation would not last the national broadcaster longer than June.

"This amount is only adequate to allow the corporation to conduct its operations between now and maybe the middle of the year. Beyond that, we will be looking to the heavens," Simataa emphasised.

In comparison, in the 2016/17 financial year, the NBC received N$252 million of the ministry's N$495 million budget allocation.

The NBC does not operate entirely as a commercial entity, and going forward, will always rely on state funding, Simataa reminded the lawmakers.

"It should be stated that the NBC is currently not funded at the optimum level that would allow the broadcaster to carry out its mandate," the minister stressed.

Similarly, Simataa pointed out that the Namibia Film Commission's allocation of N$3 million is insufficient to enable them to roll out local film content development.

The other media houses under the information ministry - New Era Publications Corporation received N$10 million, while the Namibia Press Agency (Nampa) received N$15 million, and NamZim, known as Southern Times, was allocated N$5 million.

Logistics, administrative support services, organisational procedures, transport services and the development of a relevant policy programme were allocated N$65 million.

In this programme, the ministry still requires an additional N$29 million to complete the construction of modern and ICT- compliant regional offices at Nkurenkuru in Kavango West and Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi region.

The ministry set aside N$7 million for activities aimed at establishing a policy and regulatory regime which will ensure that the ICT sector continues to be in sync with national, regional, continental and global developments in the ever-changing ICT domain, said Simataa.

The policy and legislative framework to ensure access to information, as well as the continuation of the nationhood and national pride campaign are set to receive N$35 million.

Simataa further outlined the importance of the access to information bill, and the need for it to be tabled in the National Assembly this year.

- Nampa