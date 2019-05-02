Kenya: Mustafa's Last Gasp Goal Rescues Gor Mahia

Burundian import Francis Mustafa scored at the death as champions Gor Mahia came from three goals down to draw 3-3 with KCB in a six-goal thriller SportPesa Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Thursday.

Gor now need 12 points from their the remaining eight fixtures to retain the title for the third time in a row. KCB have extended their winless run to six games in a row and have 31 points from 27 rounds.

KCB were forced into an early sub on 20 minutes after Baraka Badi was hobbled off the pitch with an injury, Nichodemus Onyango replaced him.

KCB took the lead in the 24th minute through Martin Nderitu, who capitalised on a defensive lapse from K'Ogalo, with a deft little finish from close range to the bottom right corner of the net.

Bolton Omwenga doubled the bankers' lead on 27 minutes with an incredible 30-yard free kick over the wall into the top right corner after Ernest Wendo had fouled Benson Amianda, the former going into the referee's book.

Six minutes later, Omwenga completed his brace with yet another long range shot, this time round dipping to the far post from the left wing after Gor goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji had left his area.

Shell shocked, Gor Mahia bombarded the KCB box and their efforts paid off in the 37th minute through Harun Shakava's free header off a Samuel Onyango corner kick.

Gor coach Hassan Oktay reacted quickly with a double change on 38 minutes pulling out Hashim Sempala and Erisa Ssekisambu for Boniface Omondi and Dennis Oliech respectively.

The substitutions changed the tempo of the game as Gor looked hungrier in front of goal. Onyango, who scored Gor's second against Ulinzi Stars on Monday, added the second goal at the stroke of halftime from inside the area with the bankers defence left helpless.

Five minutes after the restart, Ssekisambu saw his flicked header punched out by Zamu Adisa in the KCB goal and on 13 minutes, Hashim Sempala forced the former Thika United shot-stopper to another point-blank save from a free kick outside the18 area after Baraka Badi had brought down Ssekisambu.

Jacques Tuyisenge, who rested Nicholas Kipkirui on 58 minutes, floated in a pinpoint cross and Francis Mustafa saw his effort cleared off the line in the 77th minute.