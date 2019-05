TWO brothers from Zvishavane notorious for rape and armed robbery in Mberengwa have been sentenced to a combined 100 years in jail by a Gweru regional magistrate.

Appearing before Mrs Phathekile Msipa on Tuesday, brothers Shepherd (33) and Tafadzwa Hove (22) were facing five counts each of rape and robbery. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges but were convicted after a full trial.

