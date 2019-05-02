South Africa: National Honours for Journalists Pogrund and Tsedu Are Richly Deserved

analysis

Journalists are under siege all over the world, so it is fitting that two of South Africa's best-known scribes were honoured in this year's National Orders, writes Kenneth Mokgatlhe.

Kenneth Mokgatlhe is a political and media practitioner and former PAC Secretary for Information and Publicity.

The oldest democracies, including the US, talk about the media being the Fourth Estate of government. This has been tested under the administration of President Donald Trump, who dismisses this entity as "fake news", and went on to bar one of CNN's journalists from his White House briefings.

Meanwhile, in South Africa, Jessie Duarte of the ruling ANC attacked eNCA journalist Samkelo Maseko for simply doing his work. Julius Malema of the EFF has, in many instances, publicly attacked journalists from the time he was the leader of the ANC Youth League, up until today.

Journalists have been part of the revolution and the struggle of the people, and more often than not are on the side of the masses, which means that they are at odds with those who abuse power, as they have had to take on the role of the watchdog of society.

Journalists are killed in the line of duty, others...