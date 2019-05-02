South Africa: Ramaphosa Calls for Unity At Durban Workers' Day Rally

analysis

A week before the 2019 elections, the Congress of South African Trade Unions held May Day rallies across all nine provinces to commemorate Workers' Day. President Cyril Ramaphosa called for unity at the national rally in KwaZulu-Natal while in the Western Cape workers demanded service delivery, action to tackle gang violence and an end to corruption. In the end, it appears that support for the ANC remained strong.

Cyril Ramaphosa, as ANC president, called for unity in KwaZulu-Natal, during a rally in the province.

"In forging unity and renewal we will challenge all practices that promote factionalism and we will tackle all tendencies that create division," said ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the national Workers' Day rally in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We will need comrades to ensure that as we promote unity within our ranks we remain focused on what needs to be done to ensure that unity remains solid."

On International Workers' Day, 1 May 2019, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) held its national rally in Clermont, Durban, alongside 12 rallies held across the country.

Workers walk on to the field at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont, Durban, for the national Cosatu May Day rally. (Photo: Aisha...