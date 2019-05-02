Zimbabwe: Command Livestock for Schools

Government has taken Command Livestock to schools to equip students, farmers and surrounding communities with the requisite skills to produce at a commercial level and boost their income.

The project, which is expected to boost household food and nutrition security, is being funded by chicken producer, Irvines.

Irvines pledged to supply the first batch of 2 500 chicks, feed and drugs for each demonstration house in all 10 provinces. They also undertook to provide training and monitoring of the first cycle of broiler production.

The Zimbabwe National Army also contributed in construction of the demonstration fowl run.

Officiating at the handover ceremony of a demonstration fowl run at Glen View High 1 in Harare recently, Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet and chairman of the Integrated Command Agriculture Taskforce, Mr Justin Mupamhanga, said the project was part of Government efforts to improve nutrition in households.