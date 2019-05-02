2 May 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Gold Ore Theft Backfires

By Manicaland

A Bindura man has appeared at the Mutare Magistrate's Court on allegations of stealing 10kg of gold ore at Lead Mine in Penhalonga.

The value of the stolen ore has not been established.

It is the State's case that on April 5 at around 3:20pm, Patrick Nkoma Stambili (48), who was employed as a general worker at the mine, was spotted by one of the managers carrying a sack with gold ore.

The State alleges that the manager, Timothy Chikubwa (47), was doing some perimeter checks when he met the accused person, who was carrying a sack few meters away from the shafts.

He conducted a search and found the old ore in the sack.

Chikubwa then escorted Nkoma to Penhalonga police station where he handed over the recovered gold ore to the police.

The ore will be brought to court as an exhibit.

Mutare magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe remanded Nkoma in custody to a later date for sentencing.

Zimbabwe

