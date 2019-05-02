South Africa: Metrorail Arson Suspect Referred to Valkenberg

Thobela Xoseni will be kept in the hospital section at Pollsmoor Prison until a bed is made available at Valkenberg, a psychiatric hospital in Cape Town, the court heard on Thursday.

Xoseni, dressed in weathered blacked jeans and a dishevelled blazer with no top underneath, made his second appearance at the Cape Town Magistrates' Court. Last week, the court ordered that Xoseni be referred to the state's district surgeon for psychiatric assessment.

Reading from the report today, the state prosecutor said it has been recommended that the accused be sent to Valkenberg for a 30-day observation. "We need to ascertain the availability of a bed at Valkenberg. The doctor also mentioned that he appreciates the fact that there is a long waiting period for beds," he said.

Senior Legal Aid defence advocate Mornay Calitz also told the court he would be representing Xoseni throughout proceedings. Magistrate Greg Jacobs then postponed the matter until 3 June for the state to check on the availability of beds at the facility.

Xoseni's younger brother Luzuko Xoseni also attended proceedings for the first time. Outside court, he told GroundUp that while his brother had previously lived with him in Khayelitsha, he had not seen him for some time. "Neighbours told me they would sometimes see him sleeping in town but I didn't know where he was," he said. He added that Xoseni's arrest came as a shock to the family.

The matter will continue on 3 June.