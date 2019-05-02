Malawi: MEC Disqualifies Two Parliamentary Candidates

Blantyre — -file photo

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has disqualified an independent parliamentary candidate for Dowa South East Constituency and United Democratic Front candidate for Blantyre North from participating in the forthcoming election.

According to press statement issued on Wednesday, MEC's Chief Elections Officer, Sam Alfandika, the independent candidate Medson Grandson Nkhoma has been disqualified for continuing to hold a public office after submitting nomination papers.

On the other hand, the UDF candidate, Bakali Osman, has been disqualified for presenting fake Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE).

"The commission received a complaint that Mr Nkhoma was still working with the Road Traffic Directorate despite being a candidate and had not resigned.

"According to Section 51(2) (e) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, no person shall be qualified to be nominated or elected as a Member of Parliament if that person holds, or acts, in any public office or appointment, except where the Constitution provides that a person shall not be disqualified from standing for election solely on account of holding that

"Upon getting confirmation from the directorate, the commission has resolved that Nkhoma be disqualified as a parliamentary candidate for Dowa South East," said Alfandika.

Alfandika further said the commission also received a complaint on the authenticity of Osman's certificate as well as his satisfaction of English proficiency requirement.

"By letter dated 23rd April 2019, the commission requested Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) to confirm the authenticity of the certificate.

"By letter dated 24th April 2019, MANEB has advised the commission that the certificate is fake.

"In view of this development, the commission has resolved to disqualify Osman as a parliamentary candidate for Blantyre North East on the grounds that in accordance with Section 51 (1) (b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, he is not qualified to be nominated or elected as a Member of Parliament," added Alfandika.

Meanwhile, the commission has indicated that names of Nkhoma and Osman have been struck off the list of nominated candidates.