Malawi: Police in Dowa Hunt Jealous Man for Hacking Ex-Wife

Dowa — Police in Dowa are hunting for a man identified as Joseph Chunga who left his ex-wife, Mwaiwao Thamangira sustaining severe injuries after he allegedly tried to cut off her left hand using a panga knife.

According to Dowa Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO), Richard Kaponda, the incident occurred during the night of April 28, 2019 at around 9 pm.

He said the suspect ambushed the victim due to jealousy after the wife got married to another man.

"The suspect got married to the victim some years back but divorced some months ago due to family issues. Thereafter the victim got married to another man and that did not please the ex-husband," the PRO said.

Kaponda said the woman was rushed to Dowa District Hospital where she is receiving medical attention.

He said Chunga would answer a charge of causing grievous harm which is contrary to section 238 of the penal code.

Both Chunga and Thamangira, 25, hail from at Nyundo Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Nsakambewa in the district.