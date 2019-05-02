Malawi: Police Arrest Conman for Swindling People

Kasungu — Police in Kasungu have arrested a 33- year old man, Francis Banda for allegedly swindling people in the district by promising them jobs.

Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Harry Namwaza said Wednesday in Kasungu that the man went to Masaka village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chinyama where he solicited money from 11 people, promising to recruit them as volunteers for United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

He said the suspect was demanding K5, 000.00 per person.

"Some well-wishers tipped the Police after they got suspicious with the man," Namwaza expalined.

He said the suspect appeared before the court on Tuesday to answer a charge of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to section 319 of the penal code.

Following this incident, Police in the District are advising people to desist from giving money to people presenting themselves as agents of an organization but rather should report to the nearest police station.

Banda comes from Chitsiru village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chinyama in the district.