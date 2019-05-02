2 May 2019

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Police Arrest Conman for Swindling People

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dyson Kamwana

Kasungu — Police in Kasungu have arrested a 33- year old man, Francis Banda for allegedly swindling people in the district by promising them jobs.

Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Harry Namwaza said Wednesday in Kasungu that the man went to Masaka village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chinyama where he solicited money from 11 people, promising to recruit them as volunteers for United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

He said the suspect was demanding K5, 000.00 per person.

"Some well-wishers tipped the Police after they got suspicious with the man," Namwaza expalined.

He said the suspect appeared before the court on Tuesday to answer a charge of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to section 319 of the penal code.

Following this incident, Police in the District are advising people to desist from giving money to people presenting themselves as agents of an organization but rather should report to the nearest police station.

Banda comes from Chitsiru village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chinyama in the district.

Malawi

Driver On the Run After Two Killed in Crash

Police in Mangochi have instituted a manhunt for a driver only identified as Maurice for committing four offences… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.