South Africa: Mr Price First Retailer to Be Listed On A2X

The start of a new month also marks the availability of Mr Price shares now being tradable on the A2X.

Mr Price is the first retailer to be listed on the A2X. The retailer maintains its primary listing on the JSE and its issued share capital will not be affected by the secondary listing. Subscribe to Fin24's newsletter here

Commenting on Mr Price's listing, A2X CEO Kevin Brady said, "We are pleased to welcome our first retailer to A2X today. Mr Price have a long history of delivering value to shareholders and we look forward to helping them do just that by offering a secondary platform on which to trade Mr Price shares."

He added that it is encouraging that companies from various sectors are considering secondary listings.

At the time the secondary listing was announced, on April 23, Mr Price CEO Mark Blair said the secondary listing was part of the company's efforts to deliver value to shareholders. "Listing on the A2X markets gives us more choice to our current investors and opens up opportunity for us to attract potential new investors," he said.

By 09:46, the bid price for a Mr Price share was R217.03, while the offer price was R217.55.

Mr Price's listing brings the number of companies listed on the stock exchange to 19, with a combined market capitalisation of over R2.4 trn. Other companies listed on the A2X include Standard Bank, Sanlam and Ascendis Health, among others.

The A2X has been trading since October 2017 and has nine approved brokers which it says account for 50% of market activity.

