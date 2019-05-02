Botswana: Cossasa - Polishing Centre for Rough Diamonds

Manzini — The president of Confederation of School Sport Association of Southern Africa (COSSASA), Solomon Duiker says COSSASA is a centre for grooming athletes at a young age.

Speaking at a welcome reception of the ongoing BISA/BOPSSA athletics competitions on Tuesday in Manzini, Duiker gave Botswana as a case in point, saying some of the most recognised athletes who were doing well in the world stage passed through COSSASA.

Duiker said athletes such as Baboloki Thebe and Nigel Amos had a taste of the games, and that there was no doubt that the games unearthed talent.

He said the mentioned athletes were a testimony and bragging rights of the COSSASA initiative, which was borne in 1999 by all member states of region 5.

Duiker said the competitions showcased the region's talent for member states to see what southern Africa could produce and offer.

The president noted that it was the 19th session of the competition and that it had realised positive results ever since it came to life.

The countries that will take part in the competitions are Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Duiker said since it was election year for most of the member states, some countries could not bring athletes due to budgetary constraints.

Malawi and South Africa are not taking part in this year's competitions although they have a history of unveiling quality athletes.

In his welcome remarks, Local Organising Committee chairperson, Xolani Ngcamphalalo said all plans were in place to allow the games to go on undeterred.

He said security had been their priority and that they would not compromise it.

Team Botswana is confident to increase its gold medals this year to beat their stuborn opponents in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>