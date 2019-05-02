Botswana: Centre Chiefs Succumb to Rollers

Gaborone — Click to see more pictures

Mochudi Centre Chiefs on Wednesday succumbed to a 4-0 defeat by a Township Rollers side who surged to the top of the BTC Premiership log standings after their fellow title contenders, Jwaneng Galaxy were held to a goalless draw by Orapa United on the same day.

The contest between Rollers, who are chasing a fourth successive league title and Centre Chiefs, who are seeking to avoid relegation, had promised to be an explosive clash given the historic rivalry between the two sides and the significance of the tie.

But the gulf in class was sadly laid bare in an afternoon of complete dominance by Rollers.Tumisang Orebonye scored a hat trick while 19-year-old Kago Monyake added another to give the Blues the result.

In the opening exchanges, lively Centre Chiefs attacking midfielder, Morris Ruzivo seemed eager to take the game to Popa, but it would be Rollers who would get the early chances.

In the 14th minute, Edwin Moalosi beat Arnold Mampori to the ball but the Rollers' playmaker's effort hit the woodwork.

Rollers took the lead in the 18th minute when Orebonye controlled the ball in the box and hit a shot into the near post to give Popa the one goal advantage.

Orebonye sought another but was denied by a goalline clearance by Centre Chiefs defender Trinity Nko.

The 15 minutes between the half hour mark and the break would see wave after wave of Rollers attack. Centre Chiefs goalkeeper, Siamang Kgosipula was brilliant on the day, saving efforts by Orebonye, Moalosi, Monyake, Segolame Boy and Galabgwe Moyana.

After the interval Rollers stepped up their attack and got the second just 10 minutes into the second half.

Orebonye brilliantly controlled a Moalosi cross with his chest before turning to hit a thunderbolt from the edge of the box, the ball flying into the net.

Centre Chiefs missed a gilt edged chance when substitute, Terrance Mandaza headed down a ball played deep into the Rollers danger zone; the ball hit the ground and went over the bar.

Minutes later, Mochudi-born Monyake scored against his home-town club for the second time this season. A Rollers attack was cleared into the path of the advancing Monyake who struck from just outside the 18 yard area to make it 3-0.

Two minute later, Orebonye completed his hattrick after a solo run having profited from a defensive lapse by Nko. Monyake would be denied a second goal by the upright.

Magosi dropped to position 14 on the log, after Prisons XI moved a point up by drawing 2-2 with Miscellaneous.

Chiefs will need points from their final two matches against Gaborone United and fellow relegation candidates Sankoyo Bush Bucks in order to survive.

With two games left, just three points separate 13th placed Prisons, who have 23 points, and 14th placed Chiefs, who have 22, Sankoyo are on 15th spot with 21 points.

Two of these sides will likely join Black Forest, who lost 5-0 to Security Systems, and with just 17 points and the league's worst goal difference Black Forest are, barring a mathematical miracle, almost certain to be relegated.

Rollers moved to 61 points, one ahead of Jwaneng Galaxy, who had started the day top of the log, but moved to second after drawing with Orapa.

Rollers are left with two games against BDF XI and Police XI, and still have an outstanding fixture against Miscellaneous, which was abandoned when the Serowe side did not turn up.

The status of the Rollers-Miscellaneous fixture was not yet determined by league authorities at the time of going to print.

Mascom Top 8 winners, Galaxy, who are chasing a first premier league title, are left with two games against Gaborone United and BR Highlanders.ends.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>