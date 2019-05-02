Tanzania Sends Team for Street Children Cricket World Cup

TANZANIA street children combined team is ready to battle it out at the inaugural Street Children Cricket World Cup competition that started yesterday and last until May 9th this year in London and Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) has supported the team that departed on Tuesday ready to take part at the global showpiece for street children that curtain raises the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in Wales and England.

Presenting the kits prior to the trip, TCA Chairman, Taher Kitisa said it was part of the association's responsibility to support the street children and the sport in general. The kits included 16 jerseys, track suits and caps.

He said that street children are part of TCA and that they feel obliged to support their initiatives and dreams so that their voices can be heard through sports. Kitisa added that cricket is not all about segregation; it is about unity and love.

"It is important to give opportunity to street children to demonstrate their skills. Everyone has the right to play; street children also have the right to do so," he said.

Speaking after receiving the kits, Executive Director of a non-governmental organisation, Kiwohede, Justa Mwaituka said they have formed a team in collaboration with other NGOs like Pamoja Tanzania.

The street Child Cricket World Cup unites street children from different countries not only to compete, but also to raise awareness and take away widespread stigma and violence they face.

The children, according to the organisers, are also expected to make their voices heard and make recommendations to help improve the lives of street children worldwide.

TCA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zulfikar Rehemtullah said the most important thing is for the local boys to participate and get an international exposure.

"We want them to win, but most importantly to have their positive participation and their voice