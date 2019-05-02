Tanzania: Petrol Prices Up, Diesel Down As Shilling Gains

PETROL prices have gone up across the country this month but prices for diesel imported in the country through Dar es Salaam port have gone down, the energy regulator, has announced.

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) said in a statement that prices for petrol imported in the country through Dar es Salaam, Tanga and Mtwara ports will slightly go up but lowered prices for diesel imported through Dar es Salaam port.

Retail prices of Petrol and Kerosene imported in the country through Dar es Salaam port increased by 86/- per litre (equivalent to 4.02 per cent) and 13/- per litre (equivalent to 0.63 per cent), respectively, the regulator said.

Retail prices for diesel prices will go down by 11/- per litre (equivalent to 0.48 per cent). For Dar es Salaam, new cap prices for petrol will be 2,233/- per litre up from 2,147/- of April.

Retail prices for diesel is 2,181/- per litre down from 2,192/- of April. Kerosene prices have gone up to 2,109/- per litre from 2,096/- in April.

The change in local prices of petroleum products imported through Dar es Salaam port is mainly due to an increase in the world oil market prices and appreciation of the shilling against the US dollars, the currency used to procure petroleum product, EWURA said.

Retail and wholesale prices for petrol and diesel imported through Tanga port have also increased compared to April prices but kerosene prices in the Northern regions will remain unchanged because there was no new consignment received through Tanga port last month.

The energy regulator said for May retail prices of petrol and diesel for the Northern regions have increased by 149/- per litre (equivalent to 6.97 per cent) and 98/- per litre (equivalent to 4.58 per cent), respectively.

The increase in local prices of petroleum products imported through Tanga port is mainly due to increases in the world oil market prices and BPS premiums.

Retail and wholesale prices for petrol and diesel imported through Mtwara port have also gone up compared to April prices. Retail prices of petrol and diesel for the Southern regions have increased by 171/- per litre (equivalent to 8.05 per cent) and 32/- per litre (equivalent to 1.45 per cent), respectively.

Kerosene prices for Mtwara, Lindi and Ruvuma regions will be based on the cost of the product received through Dar es Salaam port and bridging cost to the regions since there is no kerosene at Mtwara storage terminals, the regulator said.