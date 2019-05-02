Tanzania: PM Implores Dodoma Residents to Donate Blood

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has asked Dodoma residents to volunteer in donating blood to serve lives of patients who are in need of the life serving liquid.

The prime minister gave the plea on Tuesday when addressing hundreds of residents at Mwalimu Nyerere Grounds in Dodoma at the climax of tenth anniversary celebrations of the Universal Communications Service Access Fund (UCSAF).

He said the government will continue with its campaign to ensure that all health facilities have enough blood banks to serve the needy patients.

"We request people to turn up in big numbers to donate blood so that we can have enough blood reserve and when patients loose blood during surgeries, they can easily get help from the available reserve," he said.

The premier added: "Today, we have Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) and several health centres like Makore, which need enough blood, that is why we directed that wherever there are many people attending a particular function, there should be a tent for blood donation."

Mr Majaliwa further asked all Tanzanians especially men to appear on HIV voluntary Testing to know their health status.

"I am an ambassador of men in HIV testing, because majority of them rely on their wives when they are pregnant... if the wife tests negative, the husband also conclude that he is ok," he said.