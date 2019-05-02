Tanzania: NMB Promises Support to Grape Growers

NMB bank will support grape growers in Dodoma region in line with the government's efforts to uplift farmers economically.

The promise was made recently by NMB Interim Managing Director, Albert Jonkergouw during his meeting with the bank's employees based in Dodoma region, government officials and some representatives of the local businesses communities in the city here.

Mr Jonkergouw said the government is investing much in agriculture development to provide raw materials for the envisioned industries in its plan; hence it was also their motive to help farmers equally.

While commending the government for shifting to Dodoma, he said the bank was also supporting the initiative and to start with they have opened a branch at Mtumba area, where many civil servants will be in their new offices.

"We shall continue to support the government's initiatives, including helping farmers, business community and let me tell you that this financial institution is yours and you have all the rights to direct us on what to do to get best services," said Mr Jonkergouw.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Binilith Mahenge asked the bank's management to give the region high priority in several sectors in development, saying it is facing a great influx of people as the country's capital city.

The RC equally appealed to the bank to consider relaxing conditions to allow many residents an access to their loans, adding that priority should be given to grape farmers who rely on the crop to eke out a living given the climatic conditions in the area.

Benjamin Mkapa Hospital Director, Dr Alfonce Chandika applauded the bank for working in consultations with different areas, saying "NMB bank is a friend of various development groups, it serves the public."

He said currently services being rendered to the public by the bank should be emulated by other financial institutions in support of the country's industrial drive.