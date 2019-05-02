Tanzania: More Anesthesiologists Needed to Curb Shortage

EFFORTS are underway to improve anesthesia care in the country by training more experts to curb the shortage in the country's health facilities.

The country needs at least 200 anesthesiologists to work in different health facilities, including regional referral hospitals and district hospitals where the government has improved surgical services.

"We need at least one anesthesiologist in each regional referral hospital and district hospitals where these services are highly needed," the President of the Anesthesiologists Society of Tanzania, Dr Mpoki Ulisubisya said yesterday in Dar es Salaam.

He was speaking during the Anesthesiologists Society of Tanzania's 6th Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting with the theme 'TARUMA: A rising epidem in Tanzania'.

Dr Ulisubisya noted that currently the country has 40 anaesthesiologists and ten experts are still pursuing studies and upon completion this year, the country will have a total of 50 specialists.

He noted that early last month, the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS) launched anesthesia and critical care simulation laboratory to improve surgical services and increase the number of specialists in the field.

Dr Ulisubisya noted that the facility will provide sophisticated training designed for practicing real-world scenarios in a safe learning environment.

He noted that additional simulation laboratories will also be launched at Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) and Bugando Medical Centre (BMC), rolling out a number of local training and mentorship programmes in high-need regions.

He said according to World Health Organisation (WHO), surgical anesthesia services were the basic rights entitled to every human being and should be provided on time and at affordable costs.

Muhimbili National Hospital Executive Director, Professor Lawrence Museru said that Tanzania has for a long time been facing various challenges, including shortage of anesthesiologists. He said that currently experts were not more than 50 who were being forced to work more to serve the public.

Dr Museru noted that previously, MNH had only three to four experts, but efforts being undertaken by the government have helped to increase the number of experts countrywide.

"Efforts are underway to continue training more experts ... between 15 and 20 specialists are undergoing training at different areas," he said.

Dr Museru said that the conference also focused on road accidents and the role of nurses in their treatment because they were responsible for admitting the patients and resuscitate them.

He further noted that the government was currently training more nurses, whereby there are about 100 nurses undergoing training and upon completion they will provide services to different health facilities in the country.