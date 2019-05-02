Tanzania: Why Is There a Low Uptake of Private Equity Deals in Tanzania?

Tanzania is among the fastest growing economies in Africa, with an average growth of six per cent over the past 10 years. This provides stable macroeconomic conditions for predictable returns, plus low inflation currently at a single digit, ensuring better returns for investors.

Tanzania has the largest population size in the region, strong political stability, and rich in natural resources. All these provide massive investment opportunities, with some sectors offering as high as 30 per cent ROI.

Despite all such potentials, access to finance has remained to be the major obstacle for starting and growing businesses in Tanzania, with no adequate financing options in the market, apart from banks, the availability of above investment potentials remain untapped, or partially extracted. Private equity investors have also not aggressively tapped into market and support the growth of SMEs that can give multiples.

Tanzania accounts for less than 18 per cent of all PE investments coming into the region, but why has the uptake been that low?

Size of the deals

PE/VC investors tend to look at the investment opportunities that match their size outlook. With many VCs looking at deals from USD 5m, and few below that, majority of SMEs tend to be small, with majority of valuations hitting below the threshold. This calls for the need to support the local SMEs to achieve scalability, and necessary growth potential that can attract VCs.

Unwilling to let go

Most of businesses in Tanzania are family-owned, and owners prefer to retain and transfer ownership within the family circles. They, resultantly, not in favour of being receptive of VC/PE money that come with dilution. Most of them would rather take expensive and short-term commercial debts over potential PE investors who can give risky and patient capital. This needs to change and family-owned businesses need to understand that VCs don't just bring in money, they also bring in expertise and experience necessary for growing a business.

Low compliance to best practices

Majority of SMEs are not run in the compliance with the best practices, from acceptable internal controls to agreed levels of corporate governance.

Most business owners start businesses but fail to institute professional conduct, corporate governance, and some even remain non-compliant to the country's legal and regulatory framework.

All these make the businesses less attractive as most of them are not ready to open up and run transparent and accountable businesses. This calls for building businesses that have the right structures, internal controls, and compliant to the country's laws and regulations. This is important to grow a responsible business, even if the intention is not to attract PE money. This is simply a good practice for any business

Fear of unknown

Private equity is still a foreign concept to majority of SMEs in Tanzania, some have misconceptions and others do not have the total understanding on how private equity works. Some fear that when PE investors come in, will push them out of their businesses, which of course has happened in some cases when the founder fails to steer the company to the right direction.

As a result, these and other factors not mentioned above create a limited deal flow in the market.

It is important for all key stakeholders to work together in building and supporting our local SMEs to understand better how to start and build better businesses with best practices.

Salum Awadh is of CEO for SSC Capital. a corporate and investment advisory firm, and founder of Tanzania Venture Capital Network, an initiative that seeks to promote growth of the private equity industry in Tanzania