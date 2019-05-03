Kenya: Sonko Launches 'Water for All' Initiative in Nairobi County

Nairobi — Nairobi residents especially those living in informal settlements can now breathe a sigh of relief over their water shortage woes following the launch of ward based water projects that aim at providing sustainable solutions for water scarcity in the city.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday announced that his administration will drill over 20 boreholes across Nairobi mainly in informal settlement areas where water shortage is a major problem to the residents.

Speaking at Land Mawe area when he officially launched the distribution of over 1,000 water tanks with a capacity of 10,000 litres, under the Ward Based Water Projects, Sonko said that he's determined to ensure he fulfils his promise of ending the perennial water problems in the city as per his campaign manifesto.

"I promised Nairobi residents that I will end their water problems during the campaigns and I am determined to ensure I fulfil my promise," said Sonko.

The Governor has said four boreholes will be drilled in each of Nairobi's major slums like Kibera, Mathare, Mukuru Kwa Reuben, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Fuata Nyayo, Mariguini , Korogocho among others.

"I want to assure Nairobi residents who reside in city estates which are still facing water problems that we are working with the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company to ensure we end cases of water diversion that has been largely been blamed for water problems in the city," added Sonko.

Since Sonko assumed office, in September 2017, his administration has laid 33.6 kilometres of water pipes in Nairobi and the Governor is now targeting to double that figure in the next financial year. So far NWSC has constructed 18.9 kilometres of sewer lines in various parts of the city since Sonko assumed office.

On his part Nairobi County Water Executive, Larry Wambua assured all MCAs that Sonko's "water for all" initiative will be a success.

Speaking at the same event Nairobi County Water Chief Officer Mohamed Abdi hailed Sonko's "water for all" campaign which he said will help to solve the perennial cases of water problems in the capital.

"We have already advertised for drilling 20 boreholes across the county, the tender is at the evaluation stage. The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company will also award tenders for drilling of 12 other boreholes in Nairobi," said Abdi.

Abdi has also promised that the Nairobi City County Government will connect 5,500 new sewer lines in conjunction with the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company. NCWSC Managing Director Nahashon Muguna has said the company has so fat constructed 18.9km of sewer lines in various parts of Nairobi County.

"Among the areas where we have constructed the sewer lines include; Utawala, Njiru, Pipeline estate, Embakasi, Dandora, Kamunde road, Kariobangi, Riruta, Mowlem among others," said Muguna.

County Director of Water Services Mario Kainga, has said the distribution of the water tanks will begin on Thursday in 71 Wards before the second phase kicks off in 14 other Wards to cover all the 85 Wards in Nairobi.

"The water tanks project will help to solve the perennial water problems in Nairobi's informal settlements. Since assuming office, Sonko's administration has allocated Sh5m to each of the 85 Wards for water fund, compared to Sh2m that was allocated to the same by the previous administration. In the next financial year, Sonko's administration will increase the fund to Sh7m per Ward," Kainga added.

The event was attended by MCAs from all the 85 Wards and they all praised Sonko's "water for all initiative" that targets to boost supply and storage of water in the capital. The MCAs led by the Chairman of the Nairobi County Assembly Water Committee, Paul Kadosi and Land Mawe Ward MCA Herman Azangu have promised to ensure the water tanks are distributed equally to their constituents.