2 May 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Malawi's Vice President's Wife Turns Rapper Ahead of Presidential Elections

By Njideka Agbo

The extent of a man's desire to possess power is sometimes revealed during in political contests.

Malawi's number two man's wife, Mary Chilima has become the latest to join the music scene as nothing less than a rapper. In the latest election advertisement of the UTM where her husband, Saulos is running under as the presidential hopeful, she decides to take an innovative action by releasing a rap song.

Her reason is not far-fetched. About 70% of Malawi' population are below the age of 30. As such, the award-winning fashion icon beckons on the youths to vote for Saulos.

Read the original article on Guardian.

