Kenya: MPs to Probe Prisons Volleyball Cairo Saga

Nairobi — The National Assembly Sports and Culture Committee has asked for a month to probe and submit it's findings into the mysterious circumstances that led to the recall of the Kenya Prisons women's volleyball team from the Women's Africa Club Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

This is after Soy MP Caleb Kositany sought a statement following the incident which he said was uncalled for and uncharacteristic citing that it exposed the country to ridicule and shame.

"What circumstances led to the withdrawal of the team from the championships, were the team funded by the government and if so to what extent, can the chairperson explain the claims that the teams were not properly cleared to participate in the championship yet the other two teams KCB and Kenya Pipeline participated at the event," MP Kositany said.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi granted the chairman of the Sports and Culture Committee Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town MP).

"In fairness we need to transmit this request to the Cabinet Secretary of Sports responsible who will perhaps have a meeting with the chairman, so I think one month is fair enough," Speaker Muturi ruled.

The Ministry of Interior ordered for the team's immediate repatriation citing that the State Department for Correctional Services neither cleared nor financed the team's travel to Cairo and was surprised to learn of its presence outside the country.

Kenya Prisons, who are five-times African champions, were bundled out at the preliminary stage of the Women's African Volleyball Clubs Championship but were set to feature playoff matches.