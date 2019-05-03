2 May 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: King98 Rocks Harare With Audacious Album Launch, Attended By International Stars

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Rising hip-hop artist, King98 proved to be a force to reckon with at his album launch held this Wednesday.

The 21 year old, attracted African music superstars, Davido, Nasty C and Rowlene to Harare for the launch.

The African luminaries gave music lovers the perfect May Day celebration with mouth-watering performances at the Wingate Golf Club, Harare.

South African based Zimbabwean rapper, Nadia Nakai who was part of the rich lineup which serenaded fans with hit tracks, Naaa Meaan, Bragga adding she was glad to be home.

Local artists Tamy Moyo, Selmor Mtukudzi, Ex Q, Shashil, Union 5 and Nutty O shared the stage with the 21 year old singer.

King98 real name Ngonidzashe Dondo launched Francesca, a 12 track album in honour of his mother.

