Kenya: Sanofi Unveils New Digital Diabetes Patient Support Program

Sanofi Kenya has launched a digital patient support program in Nairobi, in partnership with CheckUps Medical Center to offer remote diagnostic services and education programs for patient with chronic diseases.

The program branded SPEED - Sanofi Patient Enlightenment and Empowerment Drive - seeks to promote safe and effective use of medicines, especially for patients with Type 2 Diabetes who are on insulin treatment.

Peter Munyasi, Country Chair for Sanofi Kenya said S.P.E.E.D will enable patients to get adequate information, support care and medicines at affordable rates.

At the Launch of the patient support program Munyasi said, "This program is going to change the life of many patients .It will help to adjust their lifestyle as it will enable them to improve and have enjoyment in the journey of the treatment."

Dr Moka Lantum, CEO of Sagitarix ltd the parent company of Check-Ups noted that patients who join voluntarily get a six session 6 month program and are given a digital monitoring device GlucoME.

Dr.Isabella Njoki Medical Science Liaison for Sanofi said GlucoME, a digital device that allows the patient to be monitored, will assist in increasing patient engagement through education, monitor and adhere to the insulin treatment and improve patients experience health outcomes.

"We want the patients to have a healthy discussion about their disease, we don't want them to view diabetes as a death sentence they should be confident and not be ashamed of their disease,"Njoki noted.

S.P.E.E.D will support 1000 patients with Type 2 diabetes in Nairobi and its environs so as to reach as many patients as possible.

"SPEED in Nairobi, Kenya will enable Check Ups to expand the program to other under-served towns in Kenya and across East Africa," Noted Njoki.

Patients will visit the Check Ups Medical Centre for the installation and registration of the GlucoME App and also have the initial conversation with the nurse educator.

"The initial visit has to be face to face so as to explain and guide the patient on how to use the application. The app is friendly since you don't have to carry documents, medication and food when going anywhere as it provides all the information required," She added.

CheckUps will monitor the program to ensure the app is beneficial to the patients and also to enhance and even upscale it.