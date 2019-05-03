Kenya: Betting Board Bans Gambling Adverts, Celebrity Endorsements

The betting control board has dealt a blow to the flourishing gambling business with a raft of new measures it says are meant to protect the public from addiction.

In a directive issued on April 30, the board banned many forms of advertising that have been helping gambling firms woo clients.

They include outdoor and social media adverts, TV ads from 6am to 10pm, and endorsement of bets and their firms by celebrities.

“It has further been decided that any form of advertisement of gambling must be approved and such an advertisement must contain a warning message about the consequences of gambling including its addictiveness,” said Liti Wambua, Betting Board's acting director.

The warning message, Mr Wambua said, “must constitute a third of the actual advertisement and be of the same font”.