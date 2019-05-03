Kenya: High Court Lowers Swazuri's Cash Bail From Sh12 Million to Sh7 Million

Former National Land Commission chairman Muhammad Swazuri was reprieved on Thursday by the High Court's decision to review his bail terms downwards.

Prof Swazuri and several others are accused of conspiring to commit corruption through fraudulent payment of Sh109 million for alleged compulsory acquisition of land from Tornado Carriers on behalf of the Kenya National Highways Authority.

Prof Swazuri was granted release on Sh12 million cash bail or Sh30 million bond but he filed an appeal saying the terms were unjust.

BALANCE

Following the review, the former NLC chairman will now secure his freedom by depositing a cash bail of Sh7 million or a bond of Sh15 million.

In the ruling, Justice Mumbi Ngugi noted that Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi did not err in law in his decision on the relaase terms.

However, the judge said, a review downwards was necessary to ensure balance in comparison with cases of the same nature.

OTHER APPLICANTS

Prof Swazuri and four others asked the court to review the terms arguing they were punitive, unreasonably high and in contravention of Article 49 of the Constitution.

Justice Ngugi said the court would review the terms of all those who filed the application.

The others who were given the Sh12 million cash bail are former commissioner Emma Njogu, former NLC chief executive Tom Aziz Chavangi, Valuation and Taxation Director Salome Munubi, Finance and Administration Director Francis Mugo and lawyer Catherine Wanjiru Chege.

Businessman Samuel Rugongo was granted freedom on Sh6 million cash bail or Sh15 million bond while Sostemah Ogero Taracha was ordered to deposit a cash bail of Sh3 million.

Ms Lilian Savai Kaverenge, Ms Evahmary Wachera and Michael Oloo were released on cash bails of Sh1.5 million each.

DPP'S ARGUMENT

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji had opposed the review and advised the court to enhance the terms or deny the accused bail.

Through state counsel Vincent Monda, he said the applicants had not demonstrated or placed any material documenting any impropriety, illegality or irrationality by the trial court, to warrant the court's intervention.

The 23 accused persons in the case denied more than 20 counts including corruption, abuse of office, financial misconduct, fraudulent acquisition of public funds and money laundering.