Kenya: Two Men Who Eloped With Minors in Homa Bay Arrested

Two men are being detained at the Homa Bay Police Station over allegations that they have been eloping with underage schoolgirls.

The men were arrested in different villages in Kalanya Kanyango Location within Homa Bay Sub-County on Tuesday.

The first man, a 26-year-old boda boda rider, was arrested for marrying a 16-year-old girl.

The two are said to have been living as husband and wife from February this year.

The suspect, identified as Samuel Ochieng, is accused of marrying the minor who is in Class Seven.

The man rented a house within Marindi trading centre.

UNLAWFUL MARRIAGE

According to Kalanya Kanyango Location Chief Fredrick Onyango, the suspect lured the girl and moved in with her.

The administrator told reporters that he was informed of the unlawful marriage which prompted him to move in to rescue the minor.

"Some residents of the area called my office saying that a man was staying with a young girl who engaged in house chores. The neighbours were concerned that the minor was not going to school," Mr Onyango said.

Preliminary enquiries established that the pupil told her mother that she would not continue with her education.

"We have traced her origin and found out that she left home over unknown reasons for an unknown location. She left all her books and uniform at home," the chief said.

CURIOUS NEIGHBOURS

Meanwhile, another man within the same location was arrested for also marrying a Class Seven pupil.

Mr Pius Otieno was arrested by police after his neighbours in Sero Village became curious of the relationship between him and the young girl.

The 30-year-old man who is reported to be from Nyakach in Kisumu County is accused of luring the minor to his house where they stayed as husband and wife.

The pupil is said to be from a primary school in Rangwe Sub-County.

Homa Bay Sub-County Children's Officer Joseph Otieno confirmed both arrests.

Mr Otieno warned men against eloping with minors.

"We do not tolerate people who violate the rights of children especially girls. The two men who have been arrested will serve as an example to everyone who intends to marry a minor. They will not be spared," Mr Otieno said.