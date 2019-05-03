Rwanda/Tanzania: Casa Mbungo Linked With Move to Tanzanian Side Singida United

Former Amavubi coach Andre Casa Mbungo is reported to be in talks with Tanzania's Singida United despite having only joined AFC Leopards, of Kenya, in February.

Casa Mbungo, 51, has since helped the side to move from the relegation zone in the Kenyan Premier League.

The soft-spoken tactician, who previously coached AS Kigali, Police and SC Kiyovu in the Azam Rwanda Premier League, has reportedly been offered a $100,000 (about Rwf90m) in transfer kitty by Singida United as the Tanzanian club seeks to lure him from the Kenyan Premier League.

If the Rwandan decides to leave the 'Big Cats' following a successful six-month stint at the end of the 2018/2019 league season, then there is a possibility he could take his assistant Anthony Kimani, free-scoring midfielder Whyvonne Isuza and defender Soter Kayumba with him.

According to reports from Tanzania, Singinda made an informal bid this week to lure Mbungo as a replacement for Serbian mentor Dragan Popadic.

Mbungo's track record includes winning two Peace Cup titles with two different clubs in Rwanda, first with AS Kigali in 2013, before repeating the feat with Police in 2015.