Rwanda: APR Remain Confident Despite Kiyovu Setback

APR captain Jean Baptiste 'Migi' Mugiraneza has insisted that his side remain confident in the title run-in of the Azam Rwanda Premier League despite Tuesday's draw with SC Kiyovu.

The champions, who dropped two points in a goalless draw with Alain Kirasa's side, take on AS Kigali Friday afternoon at Kigali Stadium - starting at 3:30pm - in what would be a disaster to their title defence if they suffer a second setback within one week.

Speaking to Times Sport on Thursday, Migi said that "the title is ours to lose" but admitted they are in a delicate position, before challenging his teammates: "We must remain confident and ensure that we win all our remaining matches."

The star holding midfielder joined APR from league rivals Kiyovu in 2008.

"We dropped points to Kiyovu, but we are still at the top. Our biggest challenge now is fighting to stay in command. It is a tough call; we have to do extraordinarily well," he added.

The record 17-time champions top the table with 58 points, leading second-placed Rayon Sports by just one point following the latter's 4-0 victory over Espoir on Thursday.

Migi further noted: "We still have 15 points up to grab, and the pressure (especially from fans) is also mounting as we draw closer to the end. It will keep us to our heels to deliver."

On back of a three-match winning streak, the Blues face Police on Sunday in their match-day 26 encounter, which is seen as the toughest on their remaining five games this season.

After the weekend fixtures, APR will travel to Gicumbi while Rayon will be hosting Musanze.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, bottom side Amagaju held Mukura in a 1-all draw, Bugesera beat AS Muhanga 2-0, Kirehe played out a goalless draw against Marines, while Police humiliated Sunrise 4-0.

Friday

AS Kigali vs APR 15:30

Wednesday

Amagaju 1-1 Mukura

Bugesera 2-0 Muhanga

Kirehe 0-0 Marines

Police 4-0 Sunrise