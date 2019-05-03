South Africa: U.S. Boy Band 5WEST to Perform Their New Single At Mr Gay World in Cape Town

Cape Town — U.S. boy band 5WEST will perform their newest single Stars About You for the very first time in Cape Town, at Mr Gay World on Saturday.

The male beauty contest will once again be hosted in Africa for the 4th time in the organisation's 11 year history.

Mr Gay World ambassador, Jordan Bruno from Australia, will be handing over the reins to one of the promising delegates during the Grande Finale.

The four members of the pop group are all in their early twenties, with Luc being the youngest at just 16 years old. Jon Paul comes from a music industry family, and Peet has built a huge Instagram following. Owen, who has been trained by Beyonce's vocal coach, completes the set.

5WEST are currently on tour, promoting their single Stars About You, written Bryan Todd (who worked with Kelly Clarkson and Miley Cyrus), and DQ (who worked with the Backstreet Boys).

The pop group will perform their latest banger at Mr Gay World, to be hosted in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Me Gay World Annual President VIP Dinner will take place on Friday at 18:30 at the President Hotel and the Mr Gay World Grand Finale will take place on Saturday at the Cape Town City Hall at 18:00.

Tickets for both events are available on www.howler.co.za; tickets range from R150 - R625.

Source: The Juice