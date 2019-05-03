South Africa: 'I Never Found My Car That Was Stolen' - DJ Shimza

Johannesburg — In February DJ Shimza announced through a social media post that his brand-new Mercedes Benz had allegedly been stolen out of the garage of his Blue Valley Golf Estate home, pleading with Twitter users to report any information they may come across to police.

It's been over two months since the star reported his car missing, and according to an update he shared on Wednesday, he has had no luck tracking down the perpetrators.

"I never found my car that was stolen, case still under investigation with the SAPS," he wrote.

But it was not all bad news, Shimza revealed that his insurance company was able to settle the cost of the missing vehicle "with no issues."

"Thank you for being so invested and one thing I've learned is that pain sometimes prepares you for bigger and better things," he added, talking to the many fans who have continuously asked him for updates on the investigation.

Source: The Juice