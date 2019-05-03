Nigeria: Lassa Fever Kills One, Infects Eight in Four States

Lassa fever outbreak in the country has killed one person and infected eight others in four states.

It also affected one new healthcare worker in Kebbi State.

Figures released yesterday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that in the reporting Week 17 (April 22 to 28, 2019) eight new confirmed cases were reported from in Ondo (four), Taraba (one), Plateau (one) and Kebbi (two), while one new death occurred in Ondo.

It disclosed that from January 1, 2019 to April 28, 2019, 2,323 suspected cases were reported from 21 states of which 554 were confirmed positive, 15 probable and 1,754 negative.

It also noted that since the 2019 outbreak, there have been 124 deaths in confirmed cases and Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) and 22.4 per cent in confirmed cases.