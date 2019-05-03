Nigeria: 132 Companies Bid for NNPC's Crude Sales Contract

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday opened 2019 Direct Sale of Crude Oil and Direct Purchase (DSDP) to its local and international business partners, and potential off-takers and suppliers with 132 organisations indicating interest.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Maikanti Baru, who set the process in motion said the essence of the bidding was to ensure reputable qualified companies were engaged.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 132 companies came bidding for about 14 billion litres of products under the DSDP scheme.

Mr Baru explained that the process was to ensure that the selection of off-takers aligned with transparent and accountable procedures in compliance with the Public Procurement and Nigerian Content Acts.

"The third public bid opening ceremony for the DSDP tenders is fully in line.

"It is in demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari's transparency and anti-corruption initiatives which the NNPC has imbibed and championed relentlessly.

"The DSDP scheme was introduced in 2016 with efficient and cost-effective systems and processes to plug the value-eroding loopholes of the January 2015 OPC contracts.

"Since the inception of the DSDP scheme in 2016 until March 2019, about 29.5 million metric tons (39.6 billion litres) of petroleum products have been supplied under the scheme representing over 90 per cent of the national requirement.

"Through a transparent competitive bidding and evaluation process, the scheme has enlisted a robust supplier mix comprising of the big international players and strong Nigerian downstream companies for supply flexibility and local capacity development," Baru said.

According to him, the scheme has over the years ensured a significant reduction in product demurrage cost in the range of 84 per cent and cost savings of about 2.2 billion dollars.

He assured the bidders that all the bids would be given fair consideration.

The Group General Manager, (GGM) Crude Oil Marketing Division, NNPC, Mele Kyari, said the bid process was open to all to optimise local participation.

(NAN)