Rwanda: Basketball - REG Aim for Perfection in Remaining Fixtures

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) head coach, Patrick Ngwijuruvugo, has warned his players against complacency as they target maximum points from their remaining games in the regular Bank of Kigali National Basketball League season.

Following Tuesday's 91-57 victory over strugglers United Generation for Basketball (UGB), REG lead the table with 27 points after 14 games - remain with four to go. Champions Patriots are second with just one point adrift.

However, unlike in the past, finishing top of the table in regular season does not guarantee a team the league title as playoffs - which used to be a separate tournament - have been made part of the championship.

After the regular season, the best four teams will automatically book tickets to the 2019 Play-Off games; with semi-finals being the best-of-three series whereas finals will be the best-of-five.

"Finishing top in regular season gives us advantage and confidence boost for the playoffs; that is what we have to fight for with all we got," said Ngwijuruvugo.

"I know it will be hard, but we have to be ready for the challenge."

National team captain and REG's power forward Olivier Shyaka posted a game-high 23 points to inspire his side to the easy victory on Tuesday as they dominated UGB in all quarters; 24-11, 29-13, 21-11 and 22-17, respectively.

REG face bottom side UR-Huye on Sunday before they go head-to-head with Patriots on May 10, in what is regarded as the country's biggest basketball match. The two sides, between them, have won the last three league titles.

Patriots won the title in 2016, and they were dethroned by REG - then league debutants - the following year before Patriots reclaimed the crown in June 2018.