Malawi: 22-Year-Old Angella Makangala Gunning for Zomba Central Parliamentary Seat

A 22 year old Angella Makangala, who is running for parliamentary set in the Zomba Central Constituency, has appealed for votes from eligible voters saying she holds the key for the development of the eastern region city.

Angella Makangala Speaking during a political debate

Angella Makangala: Aspiring MP for Zomba Central

During a whistle-stop tour she conducted in the city, Makangala said Zomba Central has lagged behind in terms of development despite late President Bingu was Mutharika according it the city status.

The aspirant, who says drew her inspiration from the Centre for Multiparty for Democracy (CMD), said she would among others ensure quality education and health as well as empowerment of women.

According to her, she will also ensure safe water, good road networks, proper education facilities and also empowering the youth to venture into various businesses as a way of dealing with unemployment levels in the country.

"Being the former capital, Zomba is supposed to be a good example in terms of development but the story is different. Once I am elected, which I am certain I will, Zomba will change for the best," said Makangala.

She added: "Zomba is blessed with necessary resources for tourist attraction only that parliamentarians who are elected to be representatives turn their focus to things that can benefit themselves and their families not Zomba as a whole."

Makangala said her plan was to build a tourist attraction center that would boost the economic wellbeing of the city and also provide employment to the local population.

Among others, Makangala-independent- is facing Steven Bajesi of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Bester Awali of Democrating Progressive Party (DPP) Hasheem Banda of United Democratic Front (UDF), Joseph Chikwemba of People Party (PP),Noel Masangwi of United transformation Movement, Yunus Mussa (Independent), Minnie Thombozi (Independent) and Patricia Kainga Nangozo (Independent).