Kenya: Kasumba Deserves Cranes Chance - Baraza

Nairobi — Sofapaka head coach John Baraza has made a passionate appeal to Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre and the Ugandan Football federation to give a national team chance to striker Umaru Kasumba.

The forward who joined Sofapaka in June 2017 from Sports Club Villa is currently joint top scorer in the Kenyan premier League having netted 15 goals, three times of what he achieved in the entire of last season and Baraza feels he is ripe for a place in the national team.

"I would like to urge the federation and coaches to consider Kasumba because he is a performer," Baraza stated.

He added; He has been here for three seasons and has been scoring. They should consider him because he is delivering and what do you want as a national team coach? You want a striker who is scoring. He is among the top scorers this season and deserves a chance."

Despite missing the first five games of the season due to a hamstring injury, Kasumba has proved to be the masterpiece to Sofapaka's jigsaw, hitting 15 goals this term and has scored three in the last two games.

The forward has been on form the whole season and was in February named the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) player of the month due to his scintillating form.

Kasumba himself is salivating at the prospect of hunting for the golden boot, but he remains mum on whether or not he is yearning for a Cranes chance especially now that they are preparing for the African Cup of Nations in June.

"My work is to score and I will work hard to score and help the team. Whatever else comes after that is an extra. If the chance (Cranes) comes, then I will be glad to take it," stated the forward.

Meanwhile, Sofapaka will keep hoping that leaders Gor continue dropping points if they are to harbor any hopes of challenging for a first league title in 10 years.

While Gor dropped points in a 3-3 draw with KCB on Thursday, Sofapaka just but managed to scrape off with a win after beating Posta Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday.

Sofapaka were leading 3-0 and almost let Posta back into the game with some lackluster display.

"We controlled the game from the beginning but later on after Rangers got the one goal, there is some tension that crept into the team. It was a bit tense for me but again the most important thing at this point is to get three points and hope the others stumble," stated the coach.

"But we will just run our race and keep winning our games then we will see what happens at the end of the season," further added Baraza.

Sofapaka have seven games remaining this season while Gor have one more. The two teams are set to clash later this month, but as it stands, K'Ogalo are running away with it.