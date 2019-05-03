Angola: World Bank Grants Additional Usd 1.2 Billion Credit

Luanda — The World Bank (WB) will provide next June an additional USD 1.2 billion loan to the Angolan Government to implement projects in agriculture, improvement of economic statistics, water, electricity and human capital, said Thursday in Luanda the financial institution director Fábio Kanczuk.

Presidente da República ( à dir. ), João Lourenço, recebe delegação do Banco Mundial

Fábio Kanczuk was speaking to the press after a meeting with the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, with whom he addressed issues related to the most effective ways in which World Bank support for social impact programs in the country.

With this loan (USD 1.2 billion), the amount granted by this institution will amount to USD 2.4 billion.

The head of the World Bank said he was "very impressed" with the economic policies being implemented by the Angolan Head of State, that is why he wishes a "marriage" between the World Bank and the Government.

"We are going to have a marriage between the World Bank and the Angolan government, so that our institution is more effective, helping the government, implementing its economic policies that are in good path.