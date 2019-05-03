Malawi: Mutharika Vows Never to Allow MCP Back in Government - Let Them Remain in Opposition

President Peter Mutharika has vowed never to allow the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) back in government, because of its backward political policies that see the oldest political grouping in Malawi opposing each and every policy the government undertakes irrespective of benefits to the rural poor masses.

Speaking during a whistle stop campaign tour of Dowa district to gunner support for his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the May 21 Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections, President Mutharika said the DPP will win the elections, citing the progressive and people centred agenda that the party promotes.

Mutharika said MCP as well as all opposition parties have no alternative agenda for the nation other than just satisfying their egos to get into government.

"Us in DPP will continue with our development. Our mission is to eradicate poverty and improve lives of the people by making sure that you have access to food, good roads, proper houses that do not leak, schools, community colleges, social cash transfer, women empowerment programmes and many others," said Mutharika.

President Mutharika who is seeking reelection for a mandatory final five year term, has so far taken his campaign to the rural areas in the central region, attracting massive crowds in an area believed to be MCPstronghold.

Apart from voting for him in the presidential poll, Mutharika urged people to ensure that they also elect DPP MPs and DPP councilors over opposition candidates whom he said do not work to serve people's interests but their party leader's intersts.

"In 2014 you the people of Dowa supported me in the presidential vote but you errored in the parliamentary and local government you only gave me one member of Parliament. But this time I know you are giving me all MPs in Dowa. I thank you for this support," said Mutharika.

The tour of Dowa, took Mutharika to Nalunga Trading Centre in Dowa East Constituency, Dowa Boma in Dowa South East, Chimbuli Trading Centre in Dowa North and Mathimba Trading Centre in Dowa West Constituency.

The MCP which ruled Malawi with an iron fist for 31 years under the notorious one party government led by late president Hastings Kamuzu Banda, this year clocks 25 years in opposition.