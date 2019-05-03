2 May 2019

Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC)

Uganda's Continued Attempts to Gag the Media

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).

On April 30, the director of Uganda's media regulatory authority, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), directed a Kampala-based television station to suspend three of its staff after it aired news reports covering opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine. The move is the latest attempt by Ugandan authorities to stifle independent media in the country.

The Nile Broadcasting Services (NBS) had aired live footage the day before of police violently arresting Kyagulanyi and others as they traveled to host an Easter concert at a privately-owned beach in Kampala. In its letter to NBS, the UCC claims the station misrepresented information, incited the public, and gave "undue prominence to certain individuals" for its reporting on the arrests. Kyagulanyi has since been released and arrested again but is now out on bail.

This UCC directive is part of a recent spike in long-running government crackdowns on media coverage of opposition parliamentarians in Uganda. In the past month, police switched off three radio stations in Kabale, Jinja, and Mubende as they hosted prominent opposition leader Kizza Besigye. Radio stations in northern Uganda have said they have been warned against hosting opposition members on their stations. Authorities said that Besigye was in breach of Uganda's problematic Public Order Management Act, which gives police wide discretion to permit or cancel public meetings, and has been used to arrest peaceful protestors and block opposition rallies. The law was also the basis for Kyagulanyi's most recent arrest for protesting a social media tax introduced last year.

As the world gears up to celebrate World Press Freedom Day on May 3, authorities have made it clear that it does not want the Ugandan media to cover opposing views. The government should end its efforts to curtail free expression in Uganda and support media freedom across the country.

More on This

Regulator Orders Media Bosses Suspended

With only few hours to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day, media houses and journalists in Uganda may have little… Read more »

Read the original article on HRW.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Human Rights Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.