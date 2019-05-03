Uganda: MPs Task Government to Explain Ucc Orders On Journalists

Parliament — Opposition Members of Parliament yesterday tasked government to explain why Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) is issuing orders which they described as "draconian" with intent to clamp down on media freedom.

This was after the Opposition Chief Whip and Kiira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda expressed concern that media freedom in Uganda is deteriorating.

Threat to tourism

Mr Ssemujju told the House chaired by deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah that the negative publicity in the foreign media concerning the decline in Uganda's ranking in media freedom indices is a "threat to tourism", one of a major contributor to economic development.

"Uganda is ranked 125 out of the 180 countries in the world where media freedom was assessed this year. In fact as number 125 we now belong to category four in the report released by Reporters without Borders," he said.

Mr Ssemujju said the introduction of Shs200 daily tax on social media, the beating of journalists in their line of duty by security personnel, and recently the switching off radio stations while hosting Opposition leaders, are some of the indicators of shrinking media space.

Ahead of the World Press Freedom Day being celebrated today, Mr Ssemujju, who practiced journalism before joining politics, demanded that government briefs Parliament on what it is doing to improve the ranking.

"The Executive Director of UCC (Mr Godfrey Mutabazi) has issued draconian orders demanding that 13 media houses suspend their senior staff over their coverage of the arrest of the the Kyadondo East MP, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine. Government must prevail over this overzealous staff in UCC," he said.

Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi said the government also needs to explain through the Ministry of Information on what he described as a "verbal order" that no more hosting of former Presidential Candidate Dr Kizza Besigye and Mr Kyagulanyi on any radio station.

The injustices

"Scenarios like seeing Opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye being dragged out of a talk show and people teargassed as a result are a threat to our tourism. We can work together as a united country and this can only be done through dialogue between the government and Opposition to find solutions to issues," said Kampala Central MP, Mr Muhammad Nsereko.

Arua Municipality MP Kassiano Ezati Wadri said there is need for the Minister of Information, Mr Frank Tumwebaze, to summon the UCC executive director and ask him to revoke such orders without a hearing.

Mr Tumwebaze was not present in plenary session. However, State Minister for Housing, Dr Chris Baryomunsi said, Parliament should allow institutions it has legally created do their work, advising journalists and media houses affected by the UCC orders to seek legal redress.

When Mbale Municipality MP Mr Jack Mamanga Wamai stated that infringement on media freedom in Uganda gives the country a wrong image in the international bodies like the United Nations, Dr Baryomunsi responded that the UN does not run this country, we run the country as government and as NRM we have increased media space.

Violations

Freedom of expression. UCC has ordered the immediate suspension of 39 producers, heads of programming and heads of news from 13 media houses as it investigates alleged breach of minimum broadcasting standards while covering the arrest of Mr Kyagulanyi on Monday.

Media stations suspended. NBS TV, BBS TV, NTV, Bukedde TV, Kingdom TV and Salt TV. Radio stations like Akaboozi,, Beat FM, Capital FM, Pearl FM, Sapientia FM and Radio Simba.

