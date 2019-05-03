Nigeria: FEC Approves N9.2bn for Model Schools, ARV Drugs, Others

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday approved N9.2bn for the construction of seven model seven schools and supply of antiretroviral drugs for HIV/AIDS treatment.

The meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, started by 4:29pm and ended around 10pm.

Information Minister, Lai Mohammed who briefed State House correspondents, said N4.6bn was approved for the construction of seven new model schools in each of the six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The model schools, he said are going to be constructed in Abuja, Katsina, Nasarawa, Edo, Lagos, Bauchi and Imo states.

He said the council also approved the contract for the supply of antiretroviral drugs for the treatment of HIV/ AIDS in the country. He said contracts were awarded in two phases.

He said the four contracts amounting to over N3bn was awarded for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).