Malawi: Government Striving to Promoting Sports

Lilongwe — Pic by Moses Nyirenda

Government has it is striving to promoting sports among its citizen and grassroots development remain the key to its success.

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sportsand Manpower Development, Grace Chiumia said this Thursday when she opened a day 2019 African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Executive Committee meeting at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

She said to achieve this, government has planned to develop infrastructure, a comprehensive sports development programme focusing on grassroots structures.

Chiumia said Malawi is working continuously with AUSC Region 5 and all fellow members countries for the development of sports on the region.

"To ensure availability and even distribution of sports facilities for our athletes and teams, government is constructing sports facilities in all the 28 districts of the country using Local Development Fund (LDF)," the Minister explained.

She said half of the sports facilities were completed and are operational adding five more facilities are under construction.

Chiumia added that country pans to construct one more national stadium and two sports academies, one for football and another for netball.

The Minister pointed out that government believes that promotion of school sport would ensure establishment of a solid base for talent identification and development which would see sustainable improvement in the performance of athletes and teams.

"To facilitate this government has recruited the Director of football and Director of netball to lead the Grassroots Sports Development Programme which has already started," she stated.

Chiumia said as a member country, Malawi is trying its best to remain compliant to the regional requirements by paying annual subscription fee, hosting and participating in regional programmes and abiding by the policies of the region.

The Minister wished delegates to the meeting fruitful deliberations and that the outcome of the meeting should see the region producing athletes and teams that would sustainably perform and bring more medals.

Chairperson of AUSC Region 5, Dr Vetumbuavi Veii urged member states to aim at getting medal at international competitions.

He said member states should strive to invest more in sports development for them to achieve tangible and successful results.

Veii said the region need to move forward towards the issue of commercialization in sports saying this could help countries to get the benefits.

"As a region we are getting worried with the issues of Saharawi Republic which under Morocco for not being allowed to participate in AUSC activities. We are urging member states to ensure the current impasse is resolved for good," he pointed out.

Ten member states namely, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe and host Malawi are attending the annual regional meeting.

The last AUSC meeting was held in Gaborone, Botswana in 2018.