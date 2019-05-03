South Africa: Lions Defence Guru to Return to Work After Disciplinary Hearing

Cape Town — Lions defence coach Joey Mongalo is set to return to work despite being found guilty of indecent assault by an Australian court.

The Lions on Thursday announced that they had concluded an internal disciplinary procedure which was chaired by an independent labour consultant.

Mongalo was found to have breached the Lions' company policy, by "bringing the Company's name into disrepute" but it was decided he could return to work on Monday.

The Lions statement added: "The Company has decided to proceed with the recommended sanction handed down by the independent labour consultant which includes corrective disciplinary action and compulsory ethical and professional management training.

"Legally Mr Mongalo maintains his innocence and therefore continues to appeal the Australian Magistrate court ruling and he proceeds to do so in his private capacity.

"Mr Mongalo is scheduled to resume his duties on Monday, May 6, 2019, and the Company considers the matter as having been finalised."

Mongalo was found guilty in a Sydney court last month, with the charge relating to an incident on the Lions' tour of Australia in April 2018 when he was accused of indecently assaulting a Sydney hotel worker.

Details had emerged during the trail of Mongalo forcing a hotel employee at Crown Plaza Hotel in Coogee Beach to touch him in an untoward manner.

The court also heard that CCTV footage revealed that Mongalo and the employee had interacted on at least two occasions at a hotel counter before the incident.

