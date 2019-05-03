South Africa: Injured Rabada Returns to SA As Proteas' Bowling Crisis Deepens

Cape Town — The Proteas have yet another Cricket World Cup injury concern in the form of ace fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who has a back strain.

Sport24 understands that the 23-year-old, who is the leading wicket-taker in this year's IPL, is out of that tournament and on his way back to South Africa for further evaluation.

He is expected back in the country on Friday.

Rabada missed the Delhi Capitals' clash against the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday after he reportedly raised concerns of discomfort.

It was initially deemed to be a precautionary move, but Rabada was sent for scans on Thursday and the decision was then taken to bring him back to South Africa.

It is the latest in a string of injuries that are threatening to dent South Africa's fast bowling charge at the World Cup.

It is the department that the Proteas have prioritised most ahead of the tournament, but the reality is that none of their four premier quicks are at 100% fitness currently.

Dale Steyn is still a major concern with a shoulder injury he also suffered while on IPL duty while Lungi Ngidi (side strain) and Anrich Nortje (shoulder) have only just started bowling at full tilt again and are also in search of full fitness before the May 30 World Cup opener against England at The Oval.

Source: Sport24