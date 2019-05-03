3 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Jaguares Make Wing Changes for Stormers

Cape Town — Jaguares coach Gonzalo Quesada has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby encounter against the Stormers in Buenos Aires.

Kick-off is at 21:40 (SA time).

Quesada has made only two changes to his starting line-up from the one which beat the Brumbies 20-15 last weekend.

Wingers Matias Moroni and Ramiro Moyano return to the starting line-up in place of Sebastian Cancelliere and Santiago Carreras.

On the bench, prop Lucio Sordoni will have a chance to make his Jaguares debut.

Teams:

Jaguares

15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Matias Moroni, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente (captain), 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Domingo Miotti, 9 Tomas Cubelli, 8 Tomas Lezana, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Santiago Medrano, 2 Agustin Creevy, 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Substitutes: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Lucio Sordoni, 19 Rodrigo Bruni, 20 Javier Ortega Desio, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 23 Sebastian Cancelliere

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Kobus van Dyk, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee , 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Johan du Toit, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Damian de Allende, 23 Seabelo Senatla

Source: Sport24

