South Africa: Dream of a Glorious ANC Has Not Been Destroyed - It Has Been Deferred

My homeboy, Zwelinzima Vavi, wrote a lengthy piece addressed to me as to why President Cyril Ramaphosa was fighting against thunder in his bid to save the ANC from itself. In response, I believe that Ramaphosa is our best bet to save South Africa - and the ANC.

This all started with a phone call I made on 3 April 2019 to Thabiso (TT) Tema on his afternoon programme on Power FM in which I asked people to vote for the ANC. I then followed up the point I made to TT with a post on my Facebook page on 8 April 2019.

Thank you so much, mkhaya, for not only reading that piece but for giving it such a comprehensive response - more than 5,500 words! This is, therefore, my reply.

You're quite right when you say my central point is that by giving the ANC a decisive victory, we will be strengthening President Cyril Ramaphosa thus enabling him to continue with the clean-up campaign with even more vigour and steely resolve.

Let me be upfront and say I was not even making a political or ideological argument but rather what I see as a pragmatic choice. We have...