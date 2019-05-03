South Africa: KZN Mourns 71 Flood Victims During Provincial Prayer

analysis

On Tuesday, 30 April 2019 President Cyril Ramaphosa declared seven days of mourning from 1-7 May and ordered flags to fly at half-mast in honour of those who died in natural disasters across KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal, which has been declared a disaster area, observed a provincial day of mourning on Thursday.

At least 1,000 people gathered Curries Fountain in Durban for the provincial prayer and farewell service for the 71 people who died in storms and floods last week.

eThekwini was one of the areas worst affected with more than 1,400 people displaced due to storm damage. It is estimated that the cost of the damage in the province is R1.1-bn.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial prayer at Curries Fountain Sports Development Centre in Berea, Durban, was opened by the police marching band on 2 May 2019. (Photo: Aisha Abdool Karim) Officers lowered the South African flag to half-mast at the provincial prayer, as ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in honour of the 71 people who died in natural disasters in KwaZulu-Natal last week. (Photo: Aisha Abdool Karim) The KwaZulu-Natal government, which hosted the provincial prayer on 2 May 2019, requested that those attending did not wear a political uniform. While no officials...