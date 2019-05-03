Zimbabwe: Chamisa, Ngarivhume Part Ways

A pre-election political marriage of convenience, between the Nelson Chamisa led MDC and Transform Zimbabwe fronted by Jacob Ngarivhume has ended.

The union was part of a pre-election pact cobbled by opposition parties to form the MDC Alliance in a bid to unseat Zanu PF but was unsuccessful.

While former MDC secretary generals Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti have successfully been integrated back into the MDC, the situation has been different with Ngarivhume confirming he was going solo, at least for now.

"We are leaving the alliance. We met as the executive and decided to make this decision.

"Transform Zimbabwe executive felt we can add more value as TZ to the democratic movement. We want to build more our organization and then work with the alliance in 2023," said Ngarivhume.

The other members of the coalition were faction of Biti's People's Democratic Party (PDP), Ncube's MDC, Zanu Ndonga led by Denford Musiyarira, Multi-Racial Christian Democratic Party and Zimbabwe People First fronted by Agrippa Mutambara.

Ncube is now Chamisa's deputy while Biti currently serves as vice national chairperson. The two are angling to be vice presidents at the upcoming congress set for this month.

While Ngarivhume was unwilling to be dragged into the reasons for his leaving. Relations between him and Chamisa took a nosedive when he had an MDC candidate fielded in a constituency he had been allocated in the run-up to last year's general elections.

The Transform Zimbabwe leader however said his party could still go into another pre-election coalition with the MDC in the next election.

"Transform Zimbabwe executive felt we can add more value as TZ to the democratic movement. We want to build more our organisation and then work with the alliance in 2023," he said.

Analysts have since indicated that the alliance was more of a reunion of the MDC which has seen those that have never been connected to the party sidelined.

Ncube and Biti left the party in 2005 and 2014 respectively following acrimonious fallouts with then party leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume refused to discuss the issue.

"I do not speak for him you might have to verify with him issues that deal with his status," he said.